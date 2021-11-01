70,899 Shares in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 70,899 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in Castlight Health by 17.6% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 4,132,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after buying an additional 618,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Castlight Health by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,191,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after buying an additional 152,932 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Castlight Health by 31.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,124,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after buying an additional 505,603 shares in the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in Castlight Health during the first quarter valued at about $2,600,000. Finally, SCW Capital Management LP bought a new position in Castlight Health during the first quarter valued at about $1,997,000. Institutional investors own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

CSLT stock opened at $1.80 on Monday. Castlight Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $2.71. The company has a market cap of $288.45 million, a PE ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.90.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $35.60 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Castlight Health, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised Castlight Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Castlight Health news, CFO William Bondurant sold 22,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $38,955.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,207.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 99,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $170,957.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,495 shares of company stock valued at $223,146. Corporate insiders own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare information technology solutions. It offers health benefits platforms which enables benefit leaders to communicate and measure their programs. The company was founded by Todd Y. Park, Bryan E. Roberts and Giovanni M. Colella in January 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

