78,956 Shares in Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC) Acquired by CNH Partners LLC

CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 78,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AKIC. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition by 8.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition during the second quarter worth $139,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition by 8.0% during the second quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 809,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,864,000 after buying an additional 59,875 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P boosted its position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition by 17.3% during the second quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 586,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,696,000 after buying an additional 86,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

AKIC opened at $9.80 on Monday. Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.71.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bal Harbour, Florida.

