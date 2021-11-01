$8.94 Billion in Sales Expected for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) will announce $8.94 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.72 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.08 billion. Plains All American Pipeline reported sales of $5.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full-year sales of $37.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $36.11 billion to $41.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $38.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.84 billion to $45.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Plains All American Pipeline.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 0.89%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Research Partners cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.90.

NYSE:PAA traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,567,811. Plains All American Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.25 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 13,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,709 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 7,109 shares in the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

