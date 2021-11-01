$864.00 Million in Sales Expected for Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) will announce sales of $864.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Calumet Specialty Products Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $806.80 million and the highest is $921.20 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners posted sales of $568.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will report full year sales of $3.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.63 billion to $3.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Calumet Specialty Products Partners.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $807.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.20 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter valued at about $161,000. 22.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CLMT traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $11.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,407. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The company has a market capitalization of $872.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.77.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

