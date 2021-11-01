99,999 Shares in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA) Bought by CNH Partners LLC

CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 99,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the second quarter worth $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the second quarter worth $176,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the second quarter worth $485,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the second quarter worth $2,402,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the second quarter worth $2,910,000.

Get Disruptive Acquisition Co. I alerts:

Shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I stock opened at $9.74 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.70. Disruptive Acquisition Co. I has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.78.

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA).

Receive News & Ratings for Disruptive Acquisition Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disruptive Acquisition Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.