AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.630-$12.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.590. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AbbVie also updated its FY21 guidance to $12.63-$12.67 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $124.08 target price for the company. Argus increased their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $126.62.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $114.81. 522,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,941,024. The stock has a market cap of $202.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. AbbVie has a one year low of $86.00 and a one year high of $121.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,931,000 after buying an additional 214,425 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

