Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $42.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.84% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Abercrombie have outpaced the industry year to date, courtesy of robust earnings surprise trend, which continued in second-quarter fiscal 2021. This marked the company’s fifth straight quarter of earnings beat. It also reported strong growth in key metrics on a two-year basis, reflecting robust growth from the pre-pandemic levels. Earnings growth was aided by robust digital sales momentum, gross margin expansion and tight expense control. Sales growth was led by robust growth witnessed in the United States, the company’s largest market. The company outlined a decent view for third-quarter and fiscal 2021. However, the company expects higher operating expense in Q3 owing to elevated fulfillment expenses and marketing spend. Supply-chain disruptions and higher freight cost are likely to persist in third-quarter and fiscal 2021.”

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

ANF stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.24. 58,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,655,159. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.52. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $14.04 and a 1-year high of $47.29. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.93. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $864.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.17 per share, for a total transaction of $35,170.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Suzanne M. Coulter acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.93 per share, with a total value of $25,151.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,319 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 5,849 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $957,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,132 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $905,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 70,284 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 10,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

