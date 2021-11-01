Abrdn PLC (LON:ABDN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Abrdn PLC (LON:ABDN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 305.80 ($4.00).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ABDN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Abrdn from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 265 ($3.46) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Abrdn in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Abrdn from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 355 ($4.64) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Abrdn from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 315 ($4.12) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Abrdn from GBX 305 ($3.98) to GBX 289 ($3.78) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

LON:ABDN opened at GBX 253.99 ($3.32) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 261.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.00, a quick ratio of 13.80 and a current ratio of 20.73. Abrdn has a 52 week low of GBX 242.10 ($3.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 300.40 ($3.92). The company has a market cap of £5.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 2.45%. Abrdn’s payout ratio is 0.22%.

In other news, insider Douglas J. Flint bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 291 ($3.80) per share, for a total transaction of £8,148 ($10,645.41). Also, insider Stephanie Bruce bought 53,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.34) per share, with a total value of £135,680 ($177,266.79).

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

