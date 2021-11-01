ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Rating Increased to Buy at Guggenheim

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) was upgraded by stock analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ACAD. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James set a $23.71 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.93.

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $17.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.12 and a 200-day moving average of $20.39. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $15.68 and a 12-month high of $57.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 0.67.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.49% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The company had revenue of $115.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $51,585.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 106.0% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 121.8% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

