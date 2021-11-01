Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Trading Up 1.2%

Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) was up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $197.46 and last traded at $196.75. Approximately 33 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $194.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACXIF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Acciona in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Acciona in a research report on Monday, September 20th. HSBC began coverage on Acciona in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Acciona in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.60.

Acciona SA is a holding company, which engages in development and management of infrastructure and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Infrastructure, and Other Activities. The Energy segment includes industrial and commercial activities of the electricity business ranging from the construction of wind farms to the generation, distribution and retailing of various energy sources.

