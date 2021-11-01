Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 761 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,785,000 after acquiring an additional 34,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $258.35. The stock had a trading volume of 139 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,919. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $195.75 and a fifty-two week high of $266.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.31.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

