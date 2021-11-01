Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 10,056 Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Cpwm LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $424,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,422.7% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 45,498 shares during the period. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 160.1% in the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 46,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 28,711 shares during the period.

DFAI stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.08. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,963. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.67 and its 200-day moving average is $29.52. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $30.44.

