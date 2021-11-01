Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF comprises about 0.8% of Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $182.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,287. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $184.13 and its 200 day moving average is $186.44. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $132.67 and a twelve month high of $199.88.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

