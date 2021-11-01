Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Has $374,000 Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.50. 331,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,818,709. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $21.17 and a fifty-two week high of $51.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.29. The firm has a market cap of $211.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

