Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 300,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,652,000 after acquiring an additional 8,707 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 92,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after acquiring an additional 5,844 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 52.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 144,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after acquiring an additional 49,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 88,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares in the last quarter.

VWO traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.00. The stock had a trading volume of 417,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,030,847. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.28. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

