Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 241 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.31. 526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,199. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.29. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $33.57 and a 1-year high of $49.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%.

