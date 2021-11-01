Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 425 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 13,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 34,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 93,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CNP shares. Barclays upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.36.

CenterPoint Energy stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,304,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.34. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.31 and a 12 month high of $27.19.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 17.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 33.57%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.