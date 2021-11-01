Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Short Interest Down 41.4% in October

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 41.4% from the September 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Adams Resources & Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of AE stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.71. 22,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,566. Adams Resources & Energy has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $37.70. The company has a market capitalization of $130.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The energy company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $486.74 million during the quarter. Adams Resources & Energy had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 1.24%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AE. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 226.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,633 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Adams Resources & Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,064 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 39.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,783 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 6.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,940 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 35.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adams Resources & Energy

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: Crude Oil Marketing and Transportation. The Crude Oil Marketing segment engages in crude oil marketing, transportation and storage.

