ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.58 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) will report sales of $18.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.00 million. ADMA Biologics posted sales of $10.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full year sales of $74.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $72.00 million to $76.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $116.13 million, with estimates ranging from $105.00 million to $124.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ADMA Biologics.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 76.73% and a negative net margin of 126.67%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADMA. Raymond James decreased their target price on ADMA Biologics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Maxim Group began coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.10.

In other ADMA Biologics news, Director Young Kwon acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam S. Grossman acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 380,000 shares of company stock valued at $380,000 and sold 2,341,949 shares valued at $3,015,016. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 15.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 6,899 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 55.5% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 31,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,420 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 30.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 81,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 19,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 44.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 19,184 shares during the last quarter. 31.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADMA traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $1.35. 1,694,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,398,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 9.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.25. ADMA Biologics has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.26.

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

