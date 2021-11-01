Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Given a C$9.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) has been assigned a C$9.00 price objective by research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AAV. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.25 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$8.00 target price on shares of Advantage Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.45.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

AAV stock traded up C$0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$7.37. 506,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,301. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.63. Advantage Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.67 and a 12-month high of C$7.38.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). Research analysts predict that Advantage Energy will post 0.8899999 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total value of C$2,835,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 860,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,421,931.20.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.