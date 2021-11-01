Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Short Interest Update

Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 317,300 shares, a growth of 66.0% from the September 30th total of 191,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 41.2 days.

OTCMKTS AEGXF opened at $15.11 on Monday. Aecon Group has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $17.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.24 and a 200-day moving average of $15.57.

AEGXF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$16.31 price target (down previously from C$19.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$16.31 price target (down previously from C$23.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and set a C$16.04 price objective (down previously from C$23.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a C$16.31 price objective (down previously from C$24.50) on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.81.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

