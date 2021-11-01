aelf (ELF) Price Reaches $0.63 on Top Exchanges

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. In the last seven days, aelf has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One aelf coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001026 BTC on popular exchanges. aelf has a total market capitalization of $341.37 million and approximately $126.89 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $203.68 or 0.00333387 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00051813 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.36 or 0.00224836 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00012016 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.23 or 0.00096951 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004431 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 coins. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for aelf is aelf.io . The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation. By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains. ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token. “

Buying and Selling aelf

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

