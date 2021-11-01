Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) CFO Sells $77,700.00 in Stock

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) CFO Todd Waltz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $77,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:AMTX opened at $19.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $630.63 million, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of -0.50. Aemetis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $27.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.50.

Get Aemetis alerts:

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $54.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Aemetis by 109.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Aemetis by 2,069.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Aemetis in the first quarter worth $245,000. 48.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.