Aeon (AEON) Price Hits $0.44 on Top Exchanges

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. Aeon has a market cap of $7.04 million and $9,709.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aeon has traded up 22.9% against the US dollar. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000727 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.06 or 0.00440043 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000153 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Aeon

Aeon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Buying and Selling Aeon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

