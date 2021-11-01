Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a drop of 42.6% from the September 30th total of 2,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1.03 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Agile Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.63.

Shares of NASDAQ AGRX opened at $0.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $73.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Agile Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $3.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.01.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 5,734,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $4,874,376.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,000,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237,241 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 134,999 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 994,071 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 60,835 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 835,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 451,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 3,348.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 769,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 747,131 shares in the last quarter. 36.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

