Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agilysys, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative IT solutions to corporate and public-sector customers, with special expertise in select vertical markets, including retail and hospitality. The company uses technology-including hardware, software and services-to help customers resolve their most complicated IT needs. The company possesses expertise in enterprise architecture and high availability, infrastructure optimization, storage and resource management, and business continuity; and provides industry-specific software, services and expertise to the retail and hospitality markets. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Fla., Agilysys operates extensively throughout North America, with additional sales offices in the United Kingdom and China. “

Get Agilysys alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

NASDAQ AGYS traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,851. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.36. Agilysys has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $64.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.12 and a beta of 1.48.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a positive return on equity of 26.26%. The business had revenue of $37.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Agilysys’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Agilysys will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 2,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $142,842.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald Anthony Demarinis sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $440,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,888 shares in the company, valued at $599,166.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,970 shares of company stock worth $710,067 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGYS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Agilysys by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Agilysys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Agilysys by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agilysys (AGYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.