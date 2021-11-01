AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.41.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AGNC shares. Piper Sandler cut AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities cut AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ AGNC traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,373,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,615,910. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.14. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $13.92 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.63 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 126.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a oct 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $495,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGNC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 151.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the second quarter worth $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the third quarter worth $34,000. 50.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

