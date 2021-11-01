Agora (NASDAQ:API) Shares Up 7.1%

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.36 and last traded at $23.35. 5,714 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,362,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.80.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agora from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Agora in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Agora from $78.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.21 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.43.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. Agora had a negative net margin of 26.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $42.33 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Agora, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its holdings in Agora by 39.1% in the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 612,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,748,000 after purchasing an additional 172,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Agora during the third quarter worth $356,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Agora by 3.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Agora by 249.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 299,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,583,000 after purchasing an additional 214,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Agora by 20.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,533,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,287,000 after purchasing an additional 428,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

