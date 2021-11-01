Air France-KLM SA (EPA:AF) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

Air France-KLM SA (EPA:AF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Sell” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €3.25 ($3.82).

AF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €1.98 ($2.33) price target on Air France-KLM in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group set a €4.50 ($5.29) price target on Air France-KLM in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €3.00 ($3.53) price target on Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €3.50 ($4.12) target price on Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.50 ($1.76) target price on Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

EPA AF traded up €0.12 ($0.14) on Wednesday, reaching €4.07 ($4.79). The company had a trading volume of 10,944,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,720,000. Air France-KLM has a 1 year low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a 1 year high of €14.65 ($17.24). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €4.07.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.