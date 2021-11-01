Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Akbank T.A.S. in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Akbank T.A.S. alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS AKBTY opened at $1.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.05. Akbank T.A.S. has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.29.

Akbank TAS engages in the provision of commercial and private banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, Corporate-Investment, Private Banking, and Wealth Management; and Treasury. The Retail Banking segment offers a variety of retail services such as deposit accounts, consumer loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products and asset management services.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Akbank T.A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akbank T.A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.