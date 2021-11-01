Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires 19,600 Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 101.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 138,909 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 26.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 850.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 86.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canada Goose during the first quarter valued at $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GOOS opened at $37.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.92. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 90.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.65. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $50.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.15). Canada Goose had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $45.83 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. OTR Global raised shares of Canada Goose from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.34.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

