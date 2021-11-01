Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys 13,335 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,335 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $3,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.11.

NYSE ABC opened at $122.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.53. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $94.03 and a twelve month high of $128.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total transaction of $567,677.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,189. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.90, for a total transaction of $2,957,903.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,050 shares of company stock valued at $8,690,334 over the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

