Alberta Investment Management Corp Grows Stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 2,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $103,993.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $3,401,006.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

JEF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $43.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.56 and a 200 day moving average of $34.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.44. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $43.60.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 16.76%. Jefferies Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.