Alberta Investment Management Corp Makes New $2.44 Million Investment in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTPA)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTPA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,440,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $14,640,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $14,640,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $14,640,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $4,880,000. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $1,952,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTPA opened at $9.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.74. FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $11.15.

FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was formerly known as FTAC General Acquisition Corp.

