Alberta Investment Management Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 89,700 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,219,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,971,776,000 after purchasing an additional 269,994 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,231,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,224 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,533,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,102,620,000 after buying an additional 93,388 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 38.2% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,451,463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,082,551,000 after buying an additional 1,230,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.5% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,839,772 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $918,743,000 after purchasing an additional 17,344 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total transaction of $97,361.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,586 shares in the company, valued at $932,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,578 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $239.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.92. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $226.15 and a 12 month high of $267.37. The stock has a market cap of $68.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.75.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.00.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

