Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Holdings Lifted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 5,411.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,573,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,544,672 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.34% of Albertsons Companies worth $31,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lubert Adler Management Company LP boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 4.5% during the second quarter. Lubert Adler Management Company LP now owns 58,128,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,811,000 after buying an additional 2,503,063 shares in the last quarter. Colony Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $332,313,000. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,295,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,136,000 after purchasing an additional 9,641 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,258,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,406,000 after purchasing an additional 520,705 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,521,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,907,000 after purchasing an additional 244,178 shares during the period. 58.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACI opened at $30.95 on Monday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.98 and a 200-day moving average of $24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.12.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.19. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 101.23% and a net margin of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.81%.

ACI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their price target on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Tigress Financial lowered Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Albertsons Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.73.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

