Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Shares Gap Up to $278.78

Shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $278.78, but opened at $291.18. Alexander’s shares last traded at $291.18, with a volume of 2 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexander’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 10.68 and a current ratio of 10.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $265.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.73%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Alexander’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 865.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 181.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 41.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. 34.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX)

Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

