Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Receives $177.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $177.00.

Several research firms recently commented on ARE. BTIG Research raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of ARE stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $205.00. 354,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,618. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $200.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.23. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a twelve month low of $152.30 and a twelve month high of $211.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.75.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 46.78%. The business had revenue of $547.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 61.37%.

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.61, for a total transaction of $1,557,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 12,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total transaction of $2,612,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,791 shares in the company, valued at $37,788,934.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,842,075 over the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,951,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,993,946,000 after purchasing an additional 799,369 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,712,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,494,870,000 after buying an additional 717,572 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,849,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,436,873,000 after buying an additional 538,394 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,738,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,228,232,000 after buying an additional 627,900 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,016,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $912,764,000 after acquiring an additional 61,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

