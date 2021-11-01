Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Appaloosa LP

Appaloosa LP decreased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 585,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 555,000 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for 2.7% of Appaloosa LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Appaloosa LP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $132,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camden National Bank grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 32,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,296,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 953 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Markston International LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Markston International LLC now owns 16,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $4.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $169.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,040,900. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $138.43 and a one year high of $311.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.84.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $14.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. CLSA dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.22.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

