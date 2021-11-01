Alight Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 60,000 Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Alight Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 60,000 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,675,000. Splunk comprises about 2.5% of Alight Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Splunk during the first quarter worth $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Splunk during the second quarter worth $31,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Splunk during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Splunk during the first quarter worth $57,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 27,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.55, for a total value of $4,171,565.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $53,419.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,385 shares of company stock valued at $5,097,638 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SPLK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$140.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Summit Insights lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.55.

SPLK traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $165.50. 21,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,110,190. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.69 and a 200 day moving average of $139.52. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.28 and a 12-month high of $214.00.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 55.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

