Alight Capital Management LP Has $13.91 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Alight Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 4.0% of Alight Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Alight Capital Management LP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $13,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.3% in the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the second quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.7% in the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.0% in the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.9% in the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group set a $416.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on shares of Facebook from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.00.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total transaction of $16,595,757.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,299,708 shares of company stock worth $817,117,676. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $7.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $330.70. The stock had a trading volume of 532,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,455,873. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $350.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.17. The firm has a market cap of $932.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

