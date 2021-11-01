Alight Capital Management LP Lowers Stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Alight Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Snap makes up about 1.5% of Alight Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Alight Capital Management LP’s holdings in Snap were worth $5,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 23.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Snap by 11.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 45,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 66.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the first quarter valued at about $4,745,000. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Snap from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Guggenheim reissued an “average” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Snap from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Snap from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.93.

In related news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 333,270 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $24,998,582.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,194,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,864,961,268.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 13,070 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total value of $937,772.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,187,261 shares in the company, valued at $85,185,976.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,754,521 shares of company stock worth $185,573,538.

NYSE:SNAP traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.23. 314,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,120,135. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.05. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.90 and a beta of 1.26.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 26.52% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

