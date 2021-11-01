Alight Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Alight Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,001,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 1,040 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Savior LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 227 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,255 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Summit Insights raised shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $231.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.31.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $255.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,736,529. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $257.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.36.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.77%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total value of $2,034,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,488,500 in the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

