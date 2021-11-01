Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Stock Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 7,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total value of $738,368.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,623,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mardi Dier sold 3,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $264,662.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,431 shares of company stock worth $1,610,504 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RARE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $178.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright began coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.75.

RARE opened at $83.92 on Monday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.83 and a 12-month high of $179.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.96. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 1.83.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.53). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 97.79%. The firm had revenue of $86.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

