Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allison Transmission in a report released on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.86.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.90.

Allison Transmission stock opened at $33.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.49. Allison Transmission has a 52 week low of $32.55 and a 52 week high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 8.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,431,347 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $652,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,996 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 5.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,613,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $501,244,000 after purchasing an additional 687,374 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 59.8% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,639,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $144,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,423 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 8.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,781,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,787,000 after purchasing an additional 140,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 2.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,428,816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,779,000 after purchasing an additional 32,874 shares during the last quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 29.01%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

