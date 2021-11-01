AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Director Morana Jovan-Embiricos Sells 2,200 Shares

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Director Morana Jovan-Embiricos sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $54,516.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Morana Jovan-Embiricos also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 25th, Morana Jovan-Embiricos sold 7,769 shares of AlloVir stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total value of $192,826.58.
- On Thursday, October 21st, Morana Jovan-Embiricos sold 100 shares of AlloVir stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $2,475.00.
Shares of ALVR stock opened at $24.01 on Monday. AlloVir, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.66 and a twelve month high of $48.96. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.50.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in AlloVir by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in AlloVir by 260.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in AlloVir by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AlloVir by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in AlloVir by 108,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.54% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AlloVir from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on AlloVir in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AlloVir from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.
About AlloVir
Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.
Read More: What are no-load funds?
Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.