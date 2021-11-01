AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Director Morana Jovan-Embiricos Sells 2,200 Shares

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Director Morana Jovan-Embiricos sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $54,516.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Morana Jovan-Embiricos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 25th, Morana Jovan-Embiricos sold 7,769 shares of AlloVir stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total value of $192,826.58.

On Thursday, October 21st, Morana Jovan-Embiricos sold 100 shares of AlloVir stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $2,475.00.

Shares of ALVR stock opened at $24.01 on Monday. AlloVir, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.66 and a twelve month high of $48.96. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.50.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in AlloVir by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in AlloVir by 260.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in AlloVir by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AlloVir by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in AlloVir by 108,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AlloVir from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on AlloVir in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AlloVir from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

