AllSafe Hits Market Capitalization of $201,233.31 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 23.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. AllSafe has a total market cap of $201,233.31 and $73.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AllSafe has traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for about $0.0220 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00041790 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

