Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 255,000 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the September 30th total of 344,600 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

ALTG stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.45. 1,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,768. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $467.65 million, a PE ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 1.90. Alta Equipment Group has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $15.33.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Alta Equipment Group had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $292.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alta Equipment Group will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Zachary E. Savas acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $64,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 10,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $131,545.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 53,331 shares of company stock valued at $702,629. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTG. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 20,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.

