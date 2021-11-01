Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New $371,000 Investment in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,096 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the second quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 126.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,598.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $121.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.94 and a fifty-two week high of $122.95.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.64.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.