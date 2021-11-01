Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Takes $258,000 Position in LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:LSAQ)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:LSAQ) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 25,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LSAQ. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its position in shares of LifeSci Acquisition II by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 512,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its position in shares of LifeSci Acquisition II by 144.0% during the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 244,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 144,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeSci Acquisition II during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeSci Acquisition II during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,000,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeSci Acquisition II during the 2nd quarter valued at $595,000. 71.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LSAQ stock opened at $9.01 on Monday. LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $12.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05.

LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthcare industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

